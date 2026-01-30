Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Champions League
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Champions League

    Turkish FM calls for Middle East security pact based on trust, regional solidarity

    Region
    • 30 January, 2026
    • 09:00
    Turkish FM calls for Middle East security pact based on trust, regional solidarity

    Türkiye's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said the Middle East needs its own security arrangements built on mutual trust rather than deterrence, stressing lasting stability can only be achieved through inclusive regional cooperation without domination by any single power, Report informs via Anadolu Agency.

    In an interview with Al Jazeera's Resul Serdar Atas aired on Thursday, Fidan said that the main issue of cooperation in security among Gulf countries is "the lack of trust between states" in the region.

    He said the region needs its own security arrangements, stressing that the priority should be "creating the fundamental and ultimate trust" among regional states rather than focusing first on deterrence. Trust, he argued, is the real foundation of security and stability.

    He said the lack of trust between nation states remains the core problem in the region, and increasing mutual confidence would help bring peace without domination by any single power. Drawing a parallel with the European Union, Fidan said regional countries could also come together responsibly.

    Responding to a question about a Saudi Arabia-Pakistan defense pact and Türkiye's possible participation, Fidan said: "Any pact in the region should be more inclusive," adding that broader regional cooperation could follow if built on these principles.

    "No domination, no Turkish domination, no Arab domination, no Farsi domination, no other domination. The regional countries are coming together, acting responsibly," Fidan said.

    Emphasizing inclusivity, he said: "We don't want to create another camp. We want to create a regional solidarity platform."

    "We need regional cooperation and the establishment of a regional security architecture. If we are to fight anyone, it should be terrorists," the minister stressed.

    He added that reliance on external hegemons has repeatedly failed, leaving behind instability and high costs, and argued that regional ownership, institutionalization, and shared platforms are necessary so countries no longer "outsource" their security.

    Hakan Fidan Turkey-Middle East Regional Security Pact
    Fidandan ərəb ölkələrinə çağırış: Hegemon dövlətlər gedəndə daha pis bir miras qoyur
    Призыв Фидана к арабским странам: Когда уходят гегемоны, они оставляют еще более тяжелое наследие

    Latest News

    20:31

    US imposes sanctions on Iran's interior minister and other officials

    Other countries
    20:15

    President dismisses head of Garadagh district executive authority

    Domestic policy
    20:07

    President Ilham Aliyev signs order on awarding Presidential Prizes to Youth

    Domestic policy
    20:02

    Israel declares South African chargé d'affaires persona non grata

    Other countries
    19:36
    Photo

    Japan awards Azerbaijani teacher with highest national order

    Foreign policy
    19:32

    Belgian ambassador says Azerbaijan-EU transport partnership benefits entire region

    Infrastructure
    19:17
    Photo

    Baku hosts media session on preparations for WUF13

    Media
    19:03

    Azerbaijan, Ukraine discuss preparations for WUF13 in Baku

    Foreign policy
    18:54

    Norwegian ambassador thanks Ilham Aliyev after credential ceremony

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed