Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Champions League
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Champions League

    USD rises against other currencies in anticipation of Fed chairman appointment

    Finance
    • 30 January, 2026
    • 11:40
    USD rises against other currencies in anticipation of Fed chairman appointment

    The US dollar rose against the euro and the yen on Friday morning following updates that US President Donald Trump is preparing to appoint Kevin Warsh as the next chairman of the Federal Reserve, Report informs referring to trading data.

    The euro fell to $1.1931 against the dollar from $1.1969 at the previous close.

    The dollar rose to 153.77 yen against the yen from the previous close of 153.11 yen. The dollar index (the exchange rate against a basket of currencies of six US trading partners) rose 0.43% to 96.49.

    US dollar US President Donald Trump Fed
    Доллар подорожал к другим валютам на ожидании назначения главы ФРС США

    Latest News

    20:15

    President dismisses head of Garadagh district executive authority

    Domestic policy
    20:07

    President Ilham Aliyev signs order on awarding Presidential Prizes to Youth

    Domestic policy
    20:02

    Israel declares South African chargé d'affaires persona non grata

    Other countries
    19:36
    Photo

    Japan awards Azerbaijani teacher with highest national order

    Foreign policy
    19:32

    Belgian ambassador says Azerbaijan-EU transport partnership benefits entire region

    Infrastructure
    19:17
    Photo

    Baku hosts media session on preparations for WUF13

    Media
    19:03

    Azerbaijan, Ukraine discuss preparations for WUF13 in Baku

    Foreign policy
    18:54

    Norwegian ambassador thanks Ilham Aliyev after credential ceremony

    Foreign policy
    18:41
    Photo

    Azerbaijan's Central Bank, UnionPay sign MoU

    Finance
    All News Feed