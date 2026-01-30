USD rises against other currencies in anticipation of Fed chairman appointment

The US dollar rose against the euro and the yen on Friday morning following updates that US President Donald Trump is preparing to appoint Kevin Warsh as the next chairman of the Federal Reserve, Report informs referring to trading data.

The euro fell to $1.1931 against the dollar from $1.1969 at the previous close.

The dollar rose to 153.77 yen against the yen from the previous close of 153.11 yen. The dollar index (the exchange rate against a basket of currencies of six US trading partners) rose 0.43% to 96.49.