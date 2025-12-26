Gold prices reach new all-time high

Gold prices reached another all-time high during Friday's trading, Report informs referring to trading data.

The price of February gold futures on the New York Comex exchange rose 0.86% from the previous close, or $38.60, to $4.541 per troy ounce.

March silver futures, meanwhile, rose 4.83% to $75.145 per ounce.

The price of March silver futures on the Comex exchange exceeded $75 for the first time in history, Report informs referring to trading data.

During trading, the price rose to $75.485, then corrected below $74.

The price of platinum also set a record, with the January futures price reaching $2,450.70.

Precious metals have been setting new price highs since the beginning of the week. Specifically, silver has risen 23% since the end of November and more than doubled since the beginning of the year.