Event in Strasbourg marks fifth anniversary of Azerbaijan's Victory Day

A solemn ceremony dedicated to the fifth anniversary of Azerbaijan's historic victory in the Patriotic War was held in Strasbourg, organized by the Permanent Representation of the Republic of Azerbaijan to the Council of Europe.

According to Report, the event began with the performance of Azerbaijan's national anthem and a minute of silence in memory of the martyrs. Azerbaijanis living in Strasbourg and nearby regions attended the gathering.

Addressing the participants, Azerbaijan's Permanent Representative to the Council of Europe, Ambassador Fakhraddin Ismayilov, stated that the glorious victory in the 44-day Patriotic War is an eternal symbol of the Azerbaijani people's national strength and unity. He emphasized that despite nearly 30 years of occupation and injustice, the nation's determination and faith in returning to the liberated lands of Karabakh never wavered.

The ambassador noted that thanks to the resolute leadership of President and Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev, the heroism of the Azerbaijani army, the sacrifice of the martyrs, and the unity of the people, the occupation and injustice were brought to an end in 2020.

He added that in September 2023, under the leadership of the Commander-in-Chief, the Azerbaijani Armed Forces once again demonstrated heroism, putting an end to Armenian separatism on Azerbaijani soil.

Ambassador Ismayilov also spoke about the large-scale reconstruction efforts carried out in Karabakh and East Zangazur over the past five years, noting that thousands of former internally displaced persons have returned to their homes. Today, more than 60,000 Azerbaijanis live, work, and study in the liberated territories.

The event concluded with a musical program by Azerbaijani musician Kamran Garalov and the screening of videos dedicated to Victory Day.