Event dedicated to September 27 - Remembrance Day held in Brussels

An event dedicated to September 27 - Remembrance Day - was held at the Azerbaijani House in Brussels, the capital of Belgium.

According to Report's European bureau, the event, organized with the support of the Azerbaijani Embassy in Belgium and dedicated to the sixth anniversary of the start of the Patriotic War, opened with a minute of silence in memory of the martyr heroes who lost their lives for the country's territorial integrity and sovereignty.

Addressing the event, Azerbaijani Ambassador to Belgium Mammad Ahmadzada highlighted the special place September 27 holds in the modern history of the Azerbaijani people and its profound spiritual significance.

According to him, on this day Azerbaijanis experience not only pain and tragedy, as is customary on days of remembrance, but also express their boundless gratitude and deep respect for the memory of the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the country's territorial integrity and sovereignty.

September 27 has also become a symbol of heroism and the struggle for the homeland, its sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as justice, Ahmadzada said. Finally, he noted, the commemorative date marked the beginning of peace and stability for Azerbaijan and the region.

Speaking about the heavy consequences of Armenia's 30-year military aggression against Azerbaijan, the diplomat said the Azerbaijani people did not reconcile themselves to the occupation and that, under President Ilham Aliyev's leadership, all the country's resources were mobilized to restore its territorial integrity.

According to Ahmadzada, the historic victory achieved in the Patriotic War under the leadership of Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev embodied national unity, an unyielding will, determination and love for the homeland.

He recalled that Azerbaijan's sovereignty was restored throughout the country following the counter-terrorism measures carried out in September 2023. The diplomat also touched upon the Azerbaijani government's consistent efforts to establish lasting peace in the region, which led to the historic outcomes of the summit held in Washington in August last year.

Other speakers at the event included Emin Aliyev, head of the Azerbaijani platform in Belgium, Madani; Ilaha Taghiyeva, chairperson of the FireLand Association of Azerbaijanis; and Aliagha Sultanov, co-founder of the Butam Azerbaijani Cultural Association.

The speakers emphasized the significance of Remembrance Day in Azerbaijan's history, the unprecedented heroism and bravery of the Azerbaijani Army, and the unity and solidarity of the people on the path to victory.

Representatives of the Azerbaijani community noted that, even six years after the victory in the Patriotic War, efforts should continue to promote Azerbaijan's position and the truth about Azerbaijan on the international stage.

The gathering at the Azerbaijani House concluded with a screening of a short film about the Patriotic War.