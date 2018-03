Baku. 14 November. REPORT.AZ/ Official Tehran keen to arrange trilateral meeting of Azerbaijani, Russian and Iranian presidents.

Report informs referring to RIA Novosti, Levan Chagaryan, Russian ambassador to Iran said.

“But time of the meeting hasn’t been negotiated; no preparation has been done”, the diplomat added.

Notably, the first trilateral meeting among Azerbaijani, Russian and Iranian leaders was held in Baku on August 8, 2016.