European Parliament establishes "Friends of Azerbaijan" group

Baku. 9 February. REPORT.AZ/ The "Friends of Azerbaijan" group was established in the European Parliament.

The decision was made during visit of the Azerbaijani Parliament delegation on the EU-Azerbaijan Parliamentary Cooperation Committee (PCC) to the European Parliament.

Within the framework of the visit, the delegation consisting of the PCC Co-Chairman Javanshir Feyziyev, members of Azerbaijani Parliament Azer Karimli, Sahiba Gafarova, Chingiz Ganizade and Elman Nasirov have held meetings and exchanged views with a number of members of the European Parliament.

The members of the European Parliament expressed their satisfaction with the further development of relations and expansion of cooperation after the restoration of relations between European Parliament and Azerbaijani Parliament in late 2016, and stressed the importance of bilateral official visits and business trips to bring the relations closer.

An official dinner was also held in Strasbourg on the establishment of the "Friends of Azerbaijan" group.

The visit of Azerbaijani Parliament delegation to the European Parliament has completed.