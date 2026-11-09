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European television channel Euronews has produced a report marking the sixth anniversary of Azerbaijan's victory in the 44-day Patriotic War and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's participation in the celebrations.

Report informs that the coverage focuses on Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Erdoğan attending ceremonies in Garabagh, describing the Turkish leader's presence as a demonstration of the strength of the two countries' alliance.

Euronews also recalls the liberation of Shusha on November 8, 2020, one of the decisive events of the war.

The report highlights cooperation between Azerbaijan and Türkiye in politics, defense, the economy, and transport. It also references the Shusha Declaration, signed on June 15, 2021, which strengthened the alliance between the two countries.

The coverage addresses reconstruction in Azerbaijan's liberated territories, including the Great Return Program, the return of former internally displaced people, and the construction of roads, airports, and other infrastructure.

Euronews also covers regional cooperation, the development of transport links, and the peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia.