EU to continue to support Azerbaijan in demining its territories
Foreign policy
- 16 October, 2025
- 14:21
The EU will continue to support Azerbaijan in demining liberated territories, the newly appointed Head of the European Union Delegation to Azerbaijan, Marijana Kujundžić, said during the presentation of her credentials to President Ilham Aliyev, Report informs.
The meeting also included an exchange of views on prospects for cooperation between Azerbaijan and the European Union.
