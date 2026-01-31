Pakistan security forces kill more than 70 militants in two days
Other countries
- 31 January, 2026
- 15:18
Pakistan's security forces have killed more than 70 terrorists in the country's Balochistan province over the past two days, according to Shahid Rind, provincial government spokesman, Report informs.
The official said that militants attempted attacks in several areas of Balochistan province, but they were repelled.
Pakistan's Dawn newspaper stated that the India-linked group Fitna al-Hindustan carried out attacks in 12 locations across Balochistan. As a result of these attacks, 10 members of Pakistan's security forces were killed.
Citing sources within the security structures, Dawn also reported that 88 terrorists were killed in Balochistan over the past 48 hours.
