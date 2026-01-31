Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Champions League
    Kazakh Energy Ministry: Oil production restored at Tengiz field

    Energy
    • 31 January, 2026
    • 14:24
    Kazakh Energy Ministry: Oil production restored at Tengiz field

    Oil production at Kazakhstan's Tengiz field, which was halted on January 18 due to a fire and power outage, is gradually being restored, according to Kazakhstan's Ministry of Energy, Report informs.

    At 03:35 local time (GMT+5) on January 31, the first well was opened, the technological units of the PBF facility were launched, and operations resumed in normal mode.

    "Currently, five wells have been put into operation, and preparations are underway to launch the next group of measurement units," the ministry emphasized.

    The ministry noted that the process of increasing production will be carried out step by step, ensuring the stabilization of technological parameters and compliance with industrial safety requirements.

    "The Ministry of Energy of Kazakhstan and KazMunayGas JSC are supporting the project operator to accelerate the achievement of planned capacity," the ministry added.

    Oil reserves at Tengiz are estimated at 3.1 billion tons. The participants of Tengizchevroil LLP are Chevron Corp. (50%), ExxonMobil Kazakhstan Ventures Inc. (25%), Kazakhstan through KazMunayGas (20%), and LUKOIL (5%).

    Kazakhstan Tengiz field oil production
