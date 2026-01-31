Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Champions League
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Champions League

    Musayev: Azerbaijan plans heart transplants from deceased donors in 2026

    Health
    • 31 January, 2026
    • 14:37
    Musayev: Azerbaijan plans heart transplants from deceased donors in 2026

    Heart transplants from deceased donors in Azerbaijan are planned to be carried out in 2026, Professor Kamran Musayev, Honorary Chairman of the Azerbaijan Society of Cardiovascular Surgery, told journalists, Report informs.

    Musayev highlighted that preparations for performing these surgeries had been underway for many years at the Central Clinic, and now the program has officially begun:

    "This will be a continuous program. As you already know, we refer patients in need of this surgery to the Ministry of Health's Organ Donation and Transplantation Coordination Center, where they are officially registered, and currently we have patients on the waiting list."

    Azerbaijan deceased donor organ transplantation heart transplant Kamran Musayev
    Kamran Musayev: İl ərzində meyit donordan ürək transplantasiyaları planlaşdırılır
    В Азербайджане в течение года планируются трансплантации сердца от посмертных доноров

    Latest News

    18:04

    Iran signals readiness for energy co-op with US following sanctions removal

    Other countries
    17:57

    Paris FC set to sign Ciro Immobile from Bologna

    Football
    17:46

    Araghchi: US must guarantee no new attacks on Iran

    Region
    17:25

    Credit investments in Azerbaijan's economy rise by over 9%

    Finance
    17:11

    Blast reported at building in Iran's Gulf port city, cause unclear

    Other countries
    16:51

    Azerbaijan boosts asphalt production by over 30%

    Industry
    16:20

    Net domestic assets of Azerbaijani banks grow by 21% YoY

    Finance
    16:01

    Nottingham Forest reach full agreement to sign out-of-favor Man City goalkeeper

    Football
    15:41

    Bank deposits of Azerbaijani population rise by over 14%

    Finance
    All News Feed