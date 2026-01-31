Musayev: Azerbaijan plans heart transplants from deceased donors in 2026
Health
- 31 January, 2026
- 14:37
Heart transplants from deceased donors in Azerbaijan are planned to be carried out in 2026, Professor Kamran Musayev, Honorary Chairman of the Azerbaijan Society of Cardiovascular Surgery, told journalists, Report informs.
Musayev highlighted that preparations for performing these surgeries had been underway for many years at the Central Clinic, and now the program has officially begun:
"This will be a continuous program. As you already know, we refer patients in need of this surgery to the Ministry of Health's Organ Donation and Transplantation Coordination Center, where they are officially registered, and currently we have patients on the waiting list."
