Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Champions League
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Champions League

    Azerbaijani manat's circulation velocity down

    Finance
    • 31 January, 2026
    • 15:27
    Azerbaijani manat's circulation velocity down

    As of January 1, 2026, the velocity of circulation of Azerbaijan's national currency, the manat, stood at 3.20 points, Report said, citing the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

    This figure is down by 0.18 points compared to December 1, 2025, and 0.25 points less than on January 1 last year.

    According to CBA statistics, the lowest level of the manat's circulation velocity over the past 20 years was recorded at the end of January 2015, on the eve of the first devaluation in recent years, at 2.68 points. The highest level was registered in 2005, when it reached 15.72 points.

    Azerbaijani manat circulation velocity Central Bank CBA
    Azərbaycan manatının dövretmə sürəti azalıb
    Скорость обращения азербайджанского маната снизилась

    Latest News

    18:04

    Iran signals readiness for energy co-op with US following sanctions removal

    Other countries
    17:57

    Paris FC set to sign Ciro Immobile from Bologna

    Football
    17:46

    Araghchi: US must guarantee no new attacks on Iran

    Region
    17:25

    Credit investments in Azerbaijan's economy rise by over 9%

    Finance
    17:11

    Blast reported at building in Iran's Gulf port city, cause unclear

    Other countries
    16:51

    Azerbaijan boosts asphalt production by over 30%

    Industry
    16:20

    Net domestic assets of Azerbaijani banks grow by 21% YoY

    Finance
    16:01

    Nottingham Forest reach full agreement to sign out-of-favor Man City goalkeeper

    Football
    15:41

    Bank deposits of Azerbaijani population rise by over 14%

    Finance
    All News Feed