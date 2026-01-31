Azerbaijani manat's circulation velocity down
Finance
- 31 January, 2026
- 15:27
As of January 1, 2026, the velocity of circulation of Azerbaijan's national currency, the manat, stood at 3.20 points, Report said, citing the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).
This figure is down by 0.18 points compared to December 1, 2025, and 0.25 points less than on January 1 last year.
According to CBA statistics, the lowest level of the manat's circulation velocity over the past 20 years was recorded at the end of January 2015, on the eve of the first devaluation in recent years, at 2.68 points. The highest level was registered in 2005, when it reached 15.72 points.
