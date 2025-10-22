EU praises Azerbaijan for lifting transit restrictions to Armenia

The European Union's Special Representative for the South Caucasus, Magdalena Grono, has welcomed Azerbaijan's removal of all restrictions on cargo transit to Armenia, Report informs.

"Very much encouraged by the series of latest positive steps in the Azerbaijan - Armenia peace process, including the announcement by Azerbaijan on the lifting of restrictions on the transit of goods for Armenia via Azerbaijan," Grono wrote on X.

She highlighted the significance of the October 21 meeting in Geneva between the parliamentary speakers of Azerbaijan and Armenia, as well as the planned October 22 discussions in Yerevan involving civil society institutions from both countries.

"The EU warmly welcomes these practical developments and is ready to support all such initiatives and additional confidence-building measures. We equally welcome the announced preparations for another Armenia-Türkiye meeting on restoration and relaunch of the Gyumri-Kars railway," Grono added.