EU Delegation: 'We are excited to continue building bridges of cooperation' with Azerbaijan
Foreign policy
- 16 October, 2025
- 18:09
The EU Delegation is excited to continue building bridges of cooperation, friendship, and mutual understanding between the EU and Azerbaijan, the delegation said as new EU Ambassador Marijana Kujundzic presented her credentials to President Ilham Aliyev, Report informs.
"A new chapter begins! Our warmest congratulations to H.E. Ambassador Marijana Kujundzic on presenting her credentials to H.E. President Ilham Aliyev. With this official step, Ambassador Kujundzic starts her tenure as the European Union's Ambassador to Azerbaijan. We are excited to continue building bridges of cooperation, friendship, and mutual understanding between the EU and Azerbaijan," the EU Delegation said on Facebook.
