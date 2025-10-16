EU Delegation: 'We are excited to continue building bridges of cooperation' with Azerbaijan

The EU Delegation is excited to continue building bridges of cooperation, friendship, and mutual understanding between the EU and Azerbaijan, the delegation said as new EU Ambassador Marijana Kujundzic presented her credentials to President Ilham Aliyev, Report informs.

