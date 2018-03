© Report

Baku. 7 December. REPORT.AZ/ Negotiations on a new agreement between Azerbaijan and the EU will continue in December.

Report informs, EU ambassador to Azerbaijan Kestutis Jankauskas told reporters.

According to him, next sectoral talks on a new agreement between Baku and Brussels will be held on December 15.

"Negotiations will be held in the format of a video conference", Jankauskas added.