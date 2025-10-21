EU ambassador: Work on new priorities for cooperation with Azerbaijan nearing completion

Work on new priorities for cooperation between the European Union and Azerbaijan is nearing completion, EU Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Marijana Kujundžić, said at the business forum "Central Baltic – Azerbaijan."

According to her, the European Union continues to support Azerbaijan on its path of reforms and is actively working on defining new cooperation priorities, which could be approved in the near future.

The diplomat emphasized that business forums traditionally serve as an effective platform for bringing companies together and developing joint projects. During the current forum, issues such as governance, water resources, digital pharmaceutical industry, food product certification, and labor protection are being discussed.

"Special attention is being paid to the EU-funded project EU-Azerbaijan Business Forum 2024–2026, aimed at strengthening economic cooperation between the parties. One of the key outcomes of this initiative will be the EU Business Climate Report – an independent review of the investment climate," Marijana Kujundžić noted.