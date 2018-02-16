EU Ambassador: ASAN and ABAD now good brands of Azerbaijan

© Report/ Elshan Baba

Baku. 16 February. REPORT.AZ/ "ASAN and ABAD represent the new face of Azerbaijan. These facilities today have turned into good brands of this country".

Report informs, the head of the EU mission in Azerbaijan, Ambassador Kęstutis Jankauskas said.

The ambassador noted that the European Union is glad that it "stood at the origins of this project."

"We supported this project, but its success was mainly achieved due to its vision and idea," said Jankauskas.

EU Ambassador expressed hope that such projects will continue to develop and bring results, making it easier for people to access services.

He noted that the EU together with UNDP will continue to support ABAD.