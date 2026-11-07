Erdoğan: South Caucasus is already seen as a region of cooperation and development

The South Caucasus is no longer seen as a zone of conflict and instability, but rather as a region of cooperation and development, President of the Republic of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said in congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of Victory Day.

According to the Turkish President, this is the result of coordinated efforts to establish lasting peace, security and stability in the region.

"Drawing strength from our unwavering bonds of friendship and brotherhood, founded on the principle of 'One nation, two states' and elevated to the highest level through the Shusha Declaration, I am fully confident that we will continue to work in close cooperation and solidarity, both in our bilateral relations and in the international arena," the Turkish leader said.