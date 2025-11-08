Erdogan: Joint steps to be taken with Azerbaijan for effective use of BTK

Joint steps will be taken with Azerbaijan to ensure the most effective use of the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars (BTK) railway line, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan saidat the military parade in Baku marking the fifth anniversary of Victory in the Patriotic War, Report informs.

The Turkish leader noted that his country wishes to enhance new routes, transportation, and energy transmission opportunities in the South Caucasus region:

"We witnessed firsthand the construction of airports, roads, bridges, tunnels, and homes. Under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev, I closely observed what Azerbaijan is capable of achieving. With its magnificent beauty, Karabakh will once again become the shining star of the region. We will provide Azerbaijan with all the necessary support. Alongside our bilateral cooperation with dear Azerbaijan, we are also strengthening our unity at the level of Turkic states."