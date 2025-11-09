Erdogan: Great development in Karabakh reflects Ilham Aliyev's strong leadership

There is now significant development in Karabakh, and this success reflects the strong leadership of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said in a statement to journalists upon returning from his trip to Baku, Report informs via Haber Global.

Erdogan added that the Karabakh victory is not only Azerbaijan's but also a triumph for the Turkic world:

"We said, ‘Türkiye stands with Azerbaijan to the end," and we have kept our word."