Erdogan: Great development in Karabakh reflects Ilham Aliyev's strong leadership
Foreign policy
- 09 November, 2025
- 13:51
There is now significant development in Karabakh, and this success reflects the strong leadership of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said in a statement to journalists upon returning from his trip to Baku, Report informs via Haber Global.
Erdogan added that the Karabakh victory is not only Azerbaijan's but also a triumph for the Turkic world:
"We said, ‘Türkiye stands with Azerbaijan to the end," and we have kept our word."
