Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package Military Parade
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package Military Parade

    Erdogan: Great development in Karabakh reflects Ilham Aliyev's strong leadership

    Foreign policy
    • 09 November, 2025
    • 13:51
    Erdogan: Great development in Karabakh reflects Ilham Aliyev's strong leadership

    There is now significant development in Karabakh, and this success reflects the strong leadership of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said in a statement to journalists upon returning from his trip to Baku, Report informs via Haber Global.

    Erdogan added that the Karabakh victory is not only Azerbaijan's but also a triumph for the Turkic world:

    "We said, ‘Türkiye stands with Azerbaijan to the end," and we have kept our word."

    Karabakh Recep Tayyip Erdogan Ilham Aliyev strong leadership
    Ərdoğan: Qarabağdakı böyük inkişaf İlham Əliyevin güclü liderliyinin göstəricisidir
    Эрдоган: Значительное развитие в Карабахе является показателем лидерства Ильхама Алиева

    Latest News

    14:45

    Hakan Fidan to visit United States tomorrow

    Region
    14:27

    Earthquake of magnitude 5.4 strikes Andaman and Nicobar Islands

    Other countries
    14:12

    Turkish president: Azerbaijan will be architect of peace in South Caucasus

    Foreign policy
    13:58

    China launches Lijian-1 Y9 carrier rocket

    Other countries
    13:51

    Erdogan: Great development in Karabakh reflects Ilham Aliyev's strong leadership

    Foreign policy
    13:14

    FM: Glorious tricolor flag waves across all of Azerbaijan's territories

    Foreign policy
    12:58

    Tsunami advisory issued for Japan's Iwate Prefecture following 6.7-magnitude quake

    Other countries
    12:36

    MFA: Tricolor flag embodies Azerbaijan's rich history and bright future

    Domestic policy
    12:21

    Azerbaijani-origin Ukrainian police major killed in Donetsk

    Region
    All News Feed