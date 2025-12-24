Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process 2nd Azerbaijan–Türkiye Investment Forum
    Foreign policy
    • 24 December, 2025
    • 16:26
    Erdogan congratulates Ilham Aliyev on his birthday

    On December 24, President of the Republic of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdoğan made a phone call to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

    Report informs via AZERTAC that the President of Türkiye conveyed his congratulations to the Azerbaijani leader on his birthday, wishing him success in his presidential activities and good health.

    President Ilham Aliyev expressed gratitude for the attention and congratulations.

    During the phone conversation, the visits of the President of Azerbaijan to Türkiye and the President of Türkiye to Azerbaijan were fondly recalled, highlighting their role in strengthening fraternal, friendly, and strategic allied relations.

    Recep Tayyip Erdoğan also noted the visit of Türkiye"s Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz to Azerbaijan, emphasizing the successful outcomes of the 12th meeting of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Türkiye held in Baku.

    The heads of state exchanged views on prospects for future cooperation.

