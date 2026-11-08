Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory November 8 – Victory Day
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory November 8 – Victory Day

    Erdoğan arrives in Azerbaijan on official visit

    Foreign policy
    • 08 November, 2026
    • 13:46
    Erdoğan arrives in Azerbaijan on official visit

    Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan arrived in Azerbaijan on an official visit on November 8.

    Report's correspondent dispatched to Garabagh says that a guard of honor was lined up at Fuzuli International Airport for the Turkish head of state.

    Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva welcomed President Erdoğan and First Lady Emine Erdoğan.

    Erdoğan arrives in Azerbaijan on official visit

    Erdoğan arrives in Azerbaijan on official visit
    Erdoğan arrives in Azerbaijan on official visit
    Erdoğan arrives in Azerbaijan on official visit
    Ilham Aliyev Mehriban Aliyeva Recep Tayyip Erdogan Emine Erdogan November 8 – Victory Day
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    Rəcəb Tayyib Ərdoğan Azərbaycana səfərə gəlib
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    Эрдоган прибыл с визитом в Азербайджан
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