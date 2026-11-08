Erdoğan arrives in Azerbaijan on official visit
Foreign policy
- 08 November, 2026
- 13:46
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Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan arrived in Azerbaijan on an official visit on November 8.
Report's correspondent dispatched to Garabagh says that a guard of honor was lined up at Fuzuli International Airport for the Turkish head of state.
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva welcomed President Erdoğan and First Lady Emine Erdoğan.
Erdoğan arrives in Azerbaijan on official visit
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