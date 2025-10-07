Erdogan arrives in Azerbaijan

Ilham Aliyev 3rd CIS Games Organization of Turkic States OTSGabalaSummit2025 Turkic World
    • 07 October, 2025
    • 12:43
    President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan arrived in Azerbaijan on October 7 for a visit to participate in the 12th Summit of the Council of Heads of State of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS).

    According to Report, an honor guard was formed at Gabala International Airport to welcome the distinguished guest.

    At the airport, Erdogan was welcomed by Azerbaijan's Minister of Science and Education, Emin Amrullayev, and other officials.

    Ərdoğan Azərbaycana səfərə gəlib
    Эрдоган прибыл с визитом в Азербайджан

