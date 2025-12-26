Interim report says AZAL plane was shot down over Grozny

Kazakhstan's Ministry of Transport has published an interim report on the investigation into the crash of an Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) Embraer 190 aircraft that was operating the Baku–Grozny flight and crashed near the city of Aktau.

According to Report news agency, the investigation is being conducted by Kazakhstan's Ministry of Transport with the participation of representatives from the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), as well as Azerbaijan, Brazil, and Russia.

Based on the interim report and previously voiced conclusions by experts from Azerbaijan, Russia, Kazakhstan, Brazil, and ICAO, it can be concluded that the aircraft lost control and crashed not due to a technical malfunction, but as a result of external interference, meaning it was shot down.

The report states that forensic examinations found no traces of explosives on board the aircraft. In particular, no signs of an explosion were detected on the three oxygen cylinders submitted for analysis.

According to the findings of the Kazakh side, the damage to the aircraft was caused by striking elements from a warhead. Evidence of external interference was also identified during a traceological examination of a section of hydraulic system pipe No. 2. The analysis revealed damage caused by metal rupture as a result of contact with solid objects. The through-holes were formed by metallic fragments (external objects) made of an iron-based metal alloy.

At the next stage, the Kazakh authorities are expected to present the public with the final report, which will reflect the completed investigation. Unlike the interim report, the final document should provide more detailed information, including all established facts, analysis of the causes of the accident, and recommendations to prevent similar incidents in the future.

The Embraer 190 aircraft operated by Azerbaijan Airlines, flight J2-8243 from Baku to Grozny, crashed on December 25, 2024, about 3 kilometers from Aktau, Kazakhstan.

According to preliminary investigation data, while approaching Grozny, the aircraft was hit by a Russian Pantsir-S air defense system. In addition, the use of Russian electronic warfare systems reportedly completely disabled the aircraft's communication systems, causing it to disappear from radar in Russian airspace.

During a meeting with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev in Dushanbe on October 9, Russian President Vladimir Putin acknowledged that a Russian air defense system was activated and that two missiles launched exploded, striking the Azerbaijani aircraft. Putin stated that Russia would pay all due compensation and provide a legal assessment of the actions of those responsible.

There were 67 people on board the aircraft, including 62 passengers and 5 crew members: 42 citizens of Azerbaijan, 16 of Russia, 6 of Kazakhstan, and 3 of Kyrgyzstan. As a result of the crash, 38 people were killed and 29 survived. Among the victims were the aircraft commander Igor Kshnyakin, co-pilot Alexander Kalyaninov, and flight attendant Hokuma Aliyeva.