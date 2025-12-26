Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process AZAL plane crash anniversary
    Children in Azerbaijan may be banned from creating social media accounts

    • 26 December, 2025
    • 13:38
    Children in Azerbaijan may be banned from creating social media accounts

    Azerbaijan is proposing to ban children under 16 from opening social media accounts, MP Kamal Jafarov said at today's plenary session of parliament, as quoted by Report.

    He stated that relevant legislative amendments must be discussed.

    Parliament Speaker Sahiba Gafarova stated that this issue will be considered at the next session.

