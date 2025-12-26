Children in Azerbaijan may be banned from creating social media accounts
Milli Majlis
- 26 December, 2025
- 13:38
Azerbaijan is proposing to ban children under 16 from opening social media accounts, MP Kamal Jafarov said at today's plenary session of parliament, as quoted by Report.
He stated that relevant legislative amendments must be discussed.
Parliament Speaker Sahiba Gafarova stated that this issue will be considered at the next session.
