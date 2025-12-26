First oil from Bahar and Gum-Deniz redevelopment expected in 2027–2028

The first oil from the redevelopment project of the Bahar and Gum-Deniz fields in the Azerbaijani sector of the Caspian Sea is planned for late 2027 to early 2028, Bahar Energy Operating Company (BEOC), the operator implementing the project, said.

According to Report, the company noted that, in line with SOCAR's corporate strategy over recent years, the potential and operational efficiency of existing oil and gas fields are being reassessed.

"Steps are being taken within the Bahar and Gum-Deniz field redevelopment project under the Early Production Scheme (EPS). Accordingly, BEOC and SLB have signed a contract within the project framework. By January 2026, the development of static and dynamic models of the Bahar field, an EPS development plan including well drilling and completion programs, and identification of prospective areas for field development are planned," the statement said.

It was also decided to complete work on determining initial production wells, carry out conceptual well drilling and facilities design, and prepare scopes of work, schedules, and budgets for project parameter definition and implementation stages.

"The project envisages first oil production in late 2027 to early 2028 through the creation of infrastructure meeting modern technological standards, drilling new production and exploration wells, and upgrading production and transportation systems," the company said.

BEOC added that, as of August 15, 2025, SOCAR became the sole owner (100%) of the operator company, meaning the redevelopment of Bahar and Gum-Deniz is now managed by the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan under a production sharing agreement.

To date, the Bahar field has produced about 20 million tons of oil and 140 billion cubic meters of gas, while Gum-Deniz has yielded 30 million tons of oil and 27 billion cubic meters of gas. Both fields are strategically important for Azerbaijan's energy sector. Their development is based on a 25-year agreement signed by SOCAR and Bahar Energy Ltd. in December 2009, with the option to extend for an additional five years.

In October 2025, SOCAR and SLB signed a partnership agreement to accelerate the redevelopment of Bahar and Gum-Deniz, including identifying prospective production areas, developing comprehensive reservoir modeling, and designing well and drilling programs to support the Early Production Scheme.