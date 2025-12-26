Needs of mine victims in 8 Azerbaijani regions assessed

The list of mine victims in eight districts and cities of Azerbaijan has been clarified, and their needs have been identified, stated Rey Karimoghlu, head of the Azerbaijan Mine Victims Association (AMVA), as quoted by Report.

According to him, AMVA implemented the project "Support for Mine/Unexploded Ordnance Incidents and Mitigation of Their Effects" from June to November with financial support from the State Support Agency for Non-Governmental Organizations:

"The aim was to study the social needs of individuals affected by mine/unexploded ordnance incidents during and after the Karabakh war. We carried out the project in the districts of Gazakh, Tovuz, Agstafa, Shamkir, Goygol, Dashkasan, Gadabay, and the city of Ganja, conducting surveys with IMISMA agents using international methodology. Although over 400 mine victims were estimated, we were able to survey 373 individuals. The collected data will be used to develop effective programs to improve the social conditions of the victims."

The NGO head also noted that the project will contribute to reducing the consequences of mine/unexploded ordnance incidents and improving the social conditions of affected individuals.

"Azerbaijan went through the April 2016 clashes, the 44-day Patriotic War in 2020, and anti-terror operations in September 2023. Many people were affected by mines and unexploded ordnance. According to official data presented by ANAMA on December 18, 2025, from 1991 to June 2025, the number of mine victims exceeded 3,400, including 362 children and 38 women. From November 2020 to June 2, 2025, 415 mine victims were registered, of whom 71 died and 344 were injured."