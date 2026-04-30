CBA currency exchange rates (30.04.2026)

According to the official exchange rates of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan for today, the US dollar remained unchanged at 1.7000 manats, the euro went down by 0.4% to 1.9824 manats, and 100 Russian rubles increased by 0.4% to 2.2701 manats.

Currency Exchange Rate 1 USD (US dollar) 1.7000 1 EUR (Euro) 1.9824 100 RUB (Russian ruble) 2.2701 1 AUD (Australian dollar) 1.2100 1 BYN (Belarusian ruble) 0.5824 1 BGN (Bulgarian lev) 0.4628 1 AED (UAE dirham) 0.1144 100 KRW (South Korean won) 0.0812 1 CZK (Czech koruna) 0.2485 1 CNY (Chinese yuan) 0.2653 1 DKK (Danish krone) 0.6327 1 GEL (Georgian lari) 0.2170 1 HKD (Hong Kong dollar) 0.0178 1 INR (Indian rupee) 2.2886 1 GBP (British pound) - 10,000 IRR (Iranian rial) 0.1821 1 SEK (Swedish krona) 2.1466 1 CHF (Swiss franc) 0.5662 1 ILS (Israeli shekel) 1.2422 1 CAD (Canadian dollar) 5.5212 1 KWD (Kuwaiti dinar) 0.3670 1 KZT (Kazakhstani tenge) 0.4664 1 QAR (Qatari riyal) 0.0194 1 KGS (Kyrgyzstani som) 0.5407 100 HUF (Hungarian forint) 0.0986 1 MDL (Moldovan leu) 0.1823 1 NOK (Norwegian krone) 0.0142 100 UZS (Uzbekistani som) 0.6071 100 PKR (Pakistani rupee) 0.4652 1 PLN (Polish złoty) 0.3885 1 RON (Romanian leu) 0.0169 1 RSD (Serbian dinar) 1.3264 1 SGD (Singapore dollar) 0.4533 1 SAR (Saudi Arabian riyal) 2.3290 1 SDR (IMF) 0.0376 1 TRY (Turkish lira) 0.4857 1 TMT (New Turkmenistan manat) 0.0386 1 UAH (Ukrainian hryvnia) 1.0590 100 JPY (Japanese yen) 0.9907 1 NZD (New Zealand dollar) 7,722.7005 Gold (1 ounce) 121.7717 Silver (1 ounce) 3,241.6790 Platinum (1 ounce) 2,479.9770 Palladium (1 ounce) 1.7000