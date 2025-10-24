Emin Huseynov discusses cooperation prospects with US diplomat

Emin Huseynov, Special Representative of the President of Azerbaijan in the Aghdam, Fuzuli, and Khojavand districts, discussed prospects for future cooperation with Amy Carlon, Chargé d"Affaires of the US Embassy in Azerbaijan, according to Report.

"Today, a meeting was held with the participation of Amy Karlon, Chargé d"Affaires of the US Embassy in Azerbaijan, and several embassy staff members. The discussion focused on visits to the liberated territories and prospects for future cooperation," the US Embassy said in a post on X.