    Foreign policy
    • 24 October, 2025
    • 18:24
    Emin Huseynov discusses cooperation prospects with US diplomat

    Emin Huseynov, Special Representative of the President of Azerbaijan in the Aghdam, Fuzuli, and Khojavand districts, discussed prospects for future cooperation with Amy Carlon, Chargé d"Affaires of the US Embassy in Azerbaijan, according to Report.

    "Today, a meeting was held with the participation of Amy Karlon, Chargé d"Affaires of the US Embassy in Azerbaijan, and several embassy staff members. The discussion focused on visits to the liberated territories and prospects for future cooperation," the US Embassy said in a post on X.

    Embassy United States Azerbaijan Amy Carlon
    Photo
    Emin Hüseynov amerikalı diplomatla gələcək əməkdaşlıq imkanlarını müzakirə edib
    Photo
    Эмин Гусейнов обсудил с американским дипломатом возможности сотрудничества

