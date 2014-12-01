​Embassy of Moldova: Voting at polling station took place without any excesses

Baku. 1 December. REPORT.AZ/ The voting held at the polling station at the Embassy of Moldova in Baku took place calm, without any excesses. In total, about 145 citizens of Moldova living in Azerbaijan voted on November 30, Report was told by the Embassy of Moldova in Azerbaijan.

The Embassy expressed gratitude to the security service for assistance in good organization of the elections and stressed that the vote was held without any excesses.

On November 30 elections to the parliament were held in Moldova. Polling station №391 was opened at the Embassy of Moldova in Baku.Moldovan citizens permanently or temporarily residing on the territory of Azerbaijan and under 18 could take part in the voting procedure.

Currently, the Central Election Commission of Moldova has processed about 87% of the votes.