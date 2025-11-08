Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package Military Parade
    Embassy of Hungary congratulates Azerbaijan on Victory Day

    Foreign policy
    • 08 November, 2025
    • 11:44
    Embassy of Hungary congratulates Azerbaijan on Victory Day

    The Embassy of Hungary in Baku has congratulated Azerbaijan on November 8 - Victory Day.

    According to Report, the congratulatory message has been posted on the diplomatic mission's page on Facebook:

    "Our Embassy congratulates all the people of Azerbaijan on the occassion of the Victory Day, 8 November and on the Day of the State Flag of Azerbaijan, 9 November!" the post reads.

    Hungary Azerbaijan Victory Day Path to Victory
    Macarıstan səfirliyi Azərbaycanı Zəfər Günü və Bayraq Günü münasibətilə təbrik edib
    Посольство Венгрии поздравило Азербайджан с Днем Победы и Днем флага

