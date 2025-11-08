Embassy of Hungary congratulates Azerbaijan on Victory Day
Foreign policy
- 08 November, 2025
- 11:44
The Embassy of Hungary in Baku has congratulated Azerbaijan on November 8 - Victory Day.
According to Report, the congratulatory message has been posted on the diplomatic mission's page on Facebook:
"Our Embassy congratulates all the people of Azerbaijan on the occassion of the Victory Day, 8 November and on the Day of the State Flag of Azerbaijan, 9 November!" the post reads.
