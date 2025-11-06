Elnur Mammadov attends 43rd session of UNESCO General Conference

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Elnur Mammadov participated in the 43rd session of the UNESCO General Conference in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, Report informs, citing the Foreign Affairs Ministry of Azerbaijan.

Within the framework of the session, Elnur Mammadov participated in voting for the election of the organization's new Director-General on November 6. As a result of the elections, the candidate from the Arab Republic of Egypt, Khaled Al Anany, was elected as the new Director-General of UNESCO by majority vote.

During the visit, Elnur Mammadov held meetings with the new President of the General Conference, Khondker Mohammad Talha, and the Chairperson of the UNESCO Executive Board, Vera Lacoeuilhe.

During the meetings, views were exchanged on Azerbaijan's active role in the activities of UNESCO's governing bodies, its significant contributions to the organization, and prospects for future cooperation.