Elmar Mammadyarov visits monument of Unknown Soldier in Moscow - PHOTO

Baku. 25 May. REPORT.AZ/ During his official visit to the Russian Federation, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov visited the monument of Unknown Soldier and laid a wreath at the monument. Report was told in the Foreign Ministry press service.

In the framework of the visit, today, the Russian and Azerbaijani Foreign Ministers Sergey Lavrov and Elmar Mammadyarov will discuss the strengthening of bilateral relations, as well as, the resolution of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict in Moscow.