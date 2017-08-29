Elmar Mammadyarov receives newly appointed Tajik ambassador to Azerbaijan

Baku. 29 August. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov received the newly appointed Ambassador of the Republic of Tajikistan.

Report informs citing the ministry, S. Rustam presented a copy of his credentials to Azerbaijani FM Elmar Mammadyarov.

Ambassador Soli Rustam noted that Tajikistan is keen on development of cooperation with Azerbaijan in all fields and mentioned that he would spare no efforts on further enhancement of bilateral relations during his diplomatic mission.

Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov wished Ambassador Soli Rustam every success in his diplomatic activities.