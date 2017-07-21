 Top
    Elmar Mammadyarov receives Hungarian ambassador upon termination of his diplomatic tenure

    Azerbaijani Foreign Minister wished Ambassador Imre Laszloczki every success in his future activities

    Baku. 21 July. REPORT.AZ/ Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov received Imre Laszloczki the Ambassador of Hungary to the Republic of Azerbaijan upon the termination of his diplomatic tenure. 

    Report was informed in the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs

    Ambassador I. Laszloczki expressed his gratitude for the support provided to run his diplomatic activities and noted that he spared no efforts to enhance friendship relations between the two countries during his diplomatic mission.

    Minister Elmar Mammadyarov wished Ambassador I. Laszloczki every success in his future activities.

