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    Azerbaijan weather forecast for October 31

    Ecology
    • 30 October, 2026
    • 12:47
    Azerbaijan weather forecast for October 31

    Rain is possible in parts of Azerbaijan overnight and in the morning on October 31, the National Hydrometeorological Service told Report.

    Baku and the Absheron Peninsula are expected to see variable cloud cover, becoming overcast at times, with mainly dry weather on Saturday. However, rain is possible in some areas overnight and in the morning. Southeasterly winds will shift to northwesterly in the evening.

    Temperatures will range from 11–14°C overnight to 17–20°C during the day. Atmospheric pressure will be 764 mmHg, with relative humidity at 65–75%.

    Weather in Azerbaijan's regions will be mainly dry, although rain is expected in some areas overnight and in the morning. Briefly intense rainfall, thunderstorms and hail are possible in isolated locations, with snow possible in high mountainous areas. Intermittent fog is also expected in some places, accompanied by moderate westerly winds.

    Temperatures in the regions will range from 10–14°C overnight to 17–21°C during the day. In the mountains, temperatures will be 3–8°C overnight and 12–17°C during the day.

    Weather forecast National Hydrometeorological Service
    Oktyabrın son günü Azərbaycanda yağış yağacaq
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