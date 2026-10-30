Azerbaijan discusses anti-corruption cooperation with Cameroon and Bangladesh

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Azerbaijan's Prosecutor General Kamran Aliyev has held separate meetings with Cameroon's National Anti-Corruption Commission Chairman Dieudonné Massi and Bangladesh's Anti-Corruption Commission Chairman Justice AKM Asaduzzaman.

The Prosecutor General's Office told Report that the officials were visiting Azerbaijan for the third high-level meeting of heads of anti-corruption law enforcement agencies from Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) member states, held in Baku.

During the meetings, Aliyev outlined the extensive reforms implemented in Azerbaijan under President Ilham Aliyev's leadership, measures to improve public administration, increase transparency and strengthen the fight against corruption, and the results achieved. He emphasized the importance of continuously improving legal and institutional mechanisms, applying modern management tools and studying international experience.

Aliyev said Azerbaijan's prosecution service attaches particular importance to expanding cooperation with international and regional organizations, as well as foreign prosecution services and other law enforcement agencies. He highlighted the importance of institutional ties and exchanges of experience and information in making anti-corruption efforts more effective.

During the meeting with Massi, the sides emphasized that Azerbaijan–Cameroon friendship was developing through cooperation and mutual support within the United Nations, the OIC and the Non-Aligned Movement. They noted the role of educational initiatives in expanding Azerbaijan's ties with African countries and discussed Cameroonian citizens' participation in Azerbaijan's international education grant programs.

They also explored opportunities to develop cooperation between Azerbaijan's prosecution service and Cameroon's National Anti-Corruption Commission, exchange experience in combating corruption offenses and undertake joint initiatives.

The meeting with Asaduzzaman focused on expanding bilateral institutional ties in combating corruption.

Aliyev noted that corruption offenses take various forms and have a transnational character. He emphasized the importance of learning from best practices, exchanging information promptly and developing mutual legal cooperation to improve prevention and detection. The sides discussed expanding ties between Azerbaijan's prosecution service and Bangladesh's Anti-Corruption Commission and promoting exchanges of experience.

Both guests thanked Azerbaijan for its hospitality and the high standard of organization of the OIC meeting, congratulating the country on successfully hosting the international event. They emphasized the importance of stronger international anti-corruption cooperation, exchanges of best practices and closer institutional ties.

The meetings also addressed other issues of mutual interest, with the sides noting that contacts between Azerbaijan's Prosecutor General's Office and the relevant Cameroonian and Bangladeshi institutions would continue to develop.