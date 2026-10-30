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    Ilham Aliyev Azerbaijan-Georgia relations FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival Road to Victory

    Azerbaijan, Georgia sign customs and agricultural cooperation documents

    Foreign policy
    • 30 October, 2026
    • 13:00
    Azerbaijan, Georgia sign customs and agricultural cooperation documents

    Azerbaijan and Georgia signed bilateral documents on October 30 during the 11th meeting of their Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation in Sighnaghi, in Georgia's Kakheti region.

    Report's Georgian bureau informs that the documents provide for expanded cooperation in customs, plant quarantine, plant protection and veterinary affairs.

    Azerbaijan's State Customs Committee Chairman Shahin Baghirov and Georgian Deputy Finance Minister and Revenue Service Head Mamuka Baratashvili signed an intergovernmental protocol on the practical operation of the joint Silk Road–Abreshumis Gza international road border crossing.

    Azerbaijan Food Safety Agency Chairman Goshgar Tahmazli and Giorgi Iakobashvili, head of the National Food Agency under Georgia's Ministry of Environmental Protection and Agriculture, signed two memorandums of understanding covering plant quarantine and plant protection, and veterinary cooperation.

    The documents aim to improve customs procedures and develop cooperation in agriculture and food safety.

    Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov and Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze then signed the protocol of the commission's 11th meeting.

    The protocol was described as important for developing economic cooperation and further strengthening bilateral relations.

    Azerbaijan, Georgia sign customs and agricultural cooperation documents
    Azerbaijan, Georgia sign customs and agricultural cooperation documents
    Azerbaijan, Georgia sign customs and agricultural cooperation documents

    Azerbaijan's State Customs Committee Ali Asadov Azerbaijan-Georgia relations
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