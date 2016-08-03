Elmar Mammadyarov received delegation led by Mahmoud Vaezi

Baku. 3 August. REPORT.AZ/ Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov received the delegation led by Mahmoud Vaezi, Minister of Communications and Information Technologies of Iran.

Report was told in the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Elmar Mammadyarov met with Mahmoud Vaezi and co-chairman of Azerbaijan-Iran State Commission on economic, trade and humanitarian spheres.

At the meeting the successful development of relations between Azerbaijan and Iran based on the principles of friendship, mutual respect and good neighborhood was highlighted. The sides also commended the level of bilateral cooperation in the fields of transportation, pharmaceutics, machine-building industry, oil and gas, energy, agriculture, tourism and others.

Ministers stressed the importance of trilateral meeting of the Head of States of Azerbaijan, Iran and Russia to be held at the initiative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan H.E. Mr. Ilham Aliyev on August 8, 2016.

The sides mentioned the North-South transport corridor to be one of the main themes of trilateral meeting of the Head of states and expressed their confidence that this project will make an important contribution to the development of interregional cooperation.

At the meeting, the ministers also exchanged their views on other issues of mutual interest.