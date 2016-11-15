 Top
    Close photo mode

    Elmar Mammadyarov left for an official visit to Portuguese Republic

    During the meetings the issues related to the promotion of bilateral and multilateral ties will be discussed

    Baku. 15 November. REPORT.AZ/ In the framework of the visit Minister Elmar Mammadyarov will meet with the high officials of thePortuguese Republic. 

    Report informs referring to the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MOD). 

    During the meetings the issues related to the promotion of bilateral and multilateral ties, development of economic-trade agenda and parliamentary dimensions of cooperation between the two countries will be discussed.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi