Elmar Mammadyarov: Azerbaijan as a fraternal country always stands by Turkey

Baku. 3 August. REPORT.AZ/ "Azerbaijan as a fraternal country, always stands by Turkey."

Report was told in the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA), Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov said during a phone conversation with his Turkish counterpart Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu.

Elmar Mammadyarov reiterated that treacherous coup attempt against the democratic will of the Turkish people and constitutional principles of the state is unacceptable.

Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu stated that the support and steps taken by Azerbaijan are highly appreciated.