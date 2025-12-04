Elchin Amirbayov briefs Switzerland on Azerbaijan's widespread landmine problem

Azerbaijani Presidential Representative on Special Assignments Elchin Amirbayov held meetings in Switzerland with Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs Alexandre Fasel, as well as Laurent Wehrli, Chair of the National Council's Foreign Affairs Committee, and his deputy Sibel Arslan.

According to Report, the sides discussed the current state and future prospects of bilateral relations. They expressed a strong desire to deepen practical cooperation in political, economic, and humanitarian spheres, and in revitalizing inter-parliamentary ties.

Amirbayov also briefed Swiss counterparts on the normalization process between Armenia and Azerbaijan, outlining steps taken by Baku to ensure lasting peace and development in the region. He highlighted the strategic importance of restoring regional transport links and enhancing the South Caucasus' transit potential, including the launch of the Zangezur Corridor, which he described as vital for international peace and prosperity.

During the visit, Amirbayov addressed an event hosted by the Bern Political Club, presenting an overview of geopolitical developments in the South Caucasus and the ongoing peace process. He also answered questions from participants.

Additionally, he informed Swiss officials about the destruction of Azerbaijan's cultural heritage during the period of Armenian occupation and the widespread landmine problem, presenting relevant publications on these issues.