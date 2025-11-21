Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games COP30 D-8 Media Forum
    Egypt hopes for soonest opening of D-8 Media Excellence Center

    Foreign policy
    • 21 November, 2025
    • 11:55
    Egypt hopes for soonest opening of D-8 Media Excellence Center

    Egypt is looking forward to the launch of the D-8 Media Excellence Center in the near future, Essam Alamir Ismail Khalil, Vice Chairman of the Supreme Council for Media Regulation of Egypt, said at the D-8 Organization for Economic Cooperation Media Forum, themed "Promoting Dialogue, Cooperation and Regional Solidarity", Report informs.

    He noted that the center's opening is expected to serve as a new impetus for the development of the regional information space.

    "We hope the center will open soon. It will be an important step toward building a more just, peaceful, and sustainable world for all our peoples," Khalil emphasized.

    According to him, the Media Excellence Center will enable member countries to share experiences, develop professional competencies in the media sector, and strengthen cooperation among D-8 states" information structures.

    Misir D-8 Media Mükəmməllik Mərkəzinin tezliklə açılmasını gözləyir
    В Египте рассчитывают на скорый запуск Центра медиамастерства D-8

