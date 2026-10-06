Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory 2026 World Judo Championships
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory 2026 World Judo Championships

    Dustin Herr: Azerbaijan actively advancing toward becoming regional logistics hub

    Foreign policy
    • 06 October, 2026
    • 15:08
    Dustin Herr: Azerbaijan actively advancing toward becoming regional logistics hub

    Azerbaijan is actively advancing toward its ambitious goal of becoming a regional logistics hub, Roland Berger representative Dustin Herr said during a panel session as part of the German-Azerbaijani Connectivity Conference.

    Report quotes him as saying that launching operations as a transit hub is crucial for strengthening trust and enhancing reliability in relations with members of the logistics ecosystem and partners.

    "This is evidenced by efforts to establish transport links between Central Asia and Europe. Thus, Azerbaijan has broad opportunities for further development," he said.

    He also noted that the necessary foundation has already been laid and that Azerbaijan is on the right track toward becoming a regional logistics hub.

    "However, such a platform cannot exist through the efforts of one side alone. Partners across the entire ecosystem are needed to create this platform, support it, develop it, and continuously optimize its operations," he stressed.

    Dustin Herr Azerbaijan-Germany relations
    Dastin Herr: Azərbaycan regional logistika platformasına çevrilmək yolunda mühüm addımlar atır
    Дастин Херр: Азербайджан активно продвигается к цели стать региональной логистической платформой
    44 - Tezliklə
    44 - Tezliklə

    Latest News

    00:09

    Shehbaz Sharif: UN reform must reflect priorities of developing countries

    Other countries
    23:55

    Chrome remains dominant browser in Azerbaijan despite slight decline

    ICT
    23:38

    Three killed, 36 injured in attacks on two Saudi international airports

    Other countries
    23:17

    Zelenskyy: 25 killed, around 100 injured in Russian strikes on Ukraine

    Other countries
    23:07
    Photo

    Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan hold consular consultations in Baku

    Foreign policy
    22:54

    Azerbaijan sees sharp rise in forensic examination caseload

    Domestic policy
    22:54

    Minister: Banks, NBCOs face difficulties in recovering unsecured loans

    Finance
    22:37

    Farid Ahmadov: Azerbaijan to transfer execution of enforcement documents arising from monetary claims to market

    Domestic policy
    22:36

    Prisoners in Azerbaijan begin certified vocational training

    Domestic policy
    All News Feed