Dustin Herr: Azerbaijan actively advancing toward becoming regional logistics hub

Azerbaijan is actively advancing toward its ambitious goal of becoming a regional logistics hub, Roland Berger representative Dustin Herr said during a panel session as part of the German-Azerbaijani Connectivity Conference.

Report quotes him as saying that launching operations as a transit hub is crucial for strengthening trust and enhancing reliability in relations with members of the logistics ecosystem and partners.

"This is evidenced by efforts to establish transport links between Central Asia and Europe. Thus, Azerbaijan has broad opportunities for further development," he said.

He also noted that the necessary foundation has already been laid and that Azerbaijan is on the right track toward becoming a regional logistics hub.

"However, such a platform cannot exist through the efforts of one side alone. Partners across the entire ecosystem are needed to create this platform, support it, develop it, and continuously optimize its operations," he stressed.