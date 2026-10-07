Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory 2026 World Judo Championships
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory 2026 World Judo Championships

    Dusan Kozarev: Serbia ready to share its experience in finding missing persons with Azerbaijan

    Foreign policy
    • 07 October, 2026
    • 13:57
    Dusan Kozarev: Serbia ready to share its experience in finding missing persons with Azerbaijan

    Serbia is ready to share its experience with Azerbaijan in the search for missing persons, forensic medical identification, and examination of remains found in mass and secret graves, acting Secretary General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Serbia Dusan Kozarev said at an international conference on missing persons within the Baku Dialogue.

    Report quotes Kozarev as saying as a result of the conflicts on the territory of the former Yugoslavia in the 1990s, about 40,000 people went missing, and the fate of more than 9,500 of them still remains unknown.

    He noted that over the course of many years, Serbia has developed institutional mechanisms to solve this problem. The country's experience, according to him, has shown the need for constant interaction between state bodies, international organizations, forensic experts, and the families of the missing.

    Kozarev also pointed out the importance of the systematic exchange and verification of information. As one of the examples, he cited the regional database of persons missing as a result of the conflicts in the former Yugoslavia, created within the Berlin Process with the support of the International Commission on Missing Persons (ICMP).

    "Serbia welcomes the opportunity to exchange practical experience with Azerbaijan and other participating states," he emphasized.

    Kozarev also expressed gratitude to Azerbaijan for its support on the issue of Serbia's sovereignty and territorial integrity and noted the high level of relations between the two countries.

    Dusan Kozarev Missing persons
    Kozarev: Serbiya itkin şəxslərin axtarışında Azərbaycanla təcrübəsini bölüşməyə hazırdır
    Козарев: Сербия готова поделиться с Азербайджаном опытом в поиске пропавших без вести
    44 - Tezliklə
    MiniBoss

    Latest News

    00:09

    Shehbaz Sharif: UN reform must reflect priorities of developing countries

    Other countries
    23:55

    Chrome remains dominant browser in Azerbaijan despite slight decline

    ICT
    23:38

    Three killed, 36 injured in attacks on two Saudi international airports

    Other countries
    23:17

    Zelenskyy: 25 killed, around 100 injured in Russian strikes on Ukraine

    Other countries
    23:07
    Photo

    Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan hold consular consultations in Baku

    Foreign policy
    22:54

    Azerbaijan sees sharp rise in forensic examination caseload

    Domestic policy
    22:54

    Minister: Banks, NBCOs face difficulties in recovering unsecured loans

    Finance
    22:37

    Farid Ahmadov: Azerbaijan to transfer execution of enforcement documents arising from monetary claims to market

    Domestic policy
    22:36

    Prisoners in Azerbaijan begin certified vocational training

    Domestic policy
    All News Feed