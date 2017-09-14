Alexander Dugin: Azerbaijan today became "South Caucasian tiger"

© Sputnik / Руслан Кривобок

Moscow. 14 September. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan is a rapidly developing country, which is an independent, sovereign position.

Russian bureau of Report News Agency informs, Head of the Center for Geopolitical Studies Alexander Dugin said at the Moscow conference "The Moscow-Baku Axis: towards New Caucasus Geopolitics".

"Azerbaijan has made a colossal policy of success. It is a South Caucasian tiger. It is a rapidly developing country, which is an independent, sovereign pole. This is exactly the opposite of what we call a "failed state". This is an established, sovereign, power-gathering state", Dugin stated.

Speaking about the policy of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev in recent years, the Russian political scientist pointed out that it bears fruits in the Russian-Azerbaijani relations.

"Now they are entering a new level of simply strategic partnership. We are becoming more and more partners in every sense. This requires reflection both diplomatically and personally, the President in this case plays a huge role, since always the personality factor in politics is important”, expert stressed.

According to him, in order to consolidate the unconditional rapprochement and strategic partnership between Russia and Azerbaijan, the intellectual elites of both countries need to more often contact and resume intensive relations.

Pointing to Baku's rapid growth in international relations, the center's head recalled that Azerbaijan played an important role in avoiding the conflict between Russia and Turkey and is an important factor in relations between Moscow, Ankara and Tehran.

“Geopolitical significance of Azerbaijan, as a regional player and the most important pole of international politics, is growing in plain view”, - Dugin said.