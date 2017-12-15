 Top
    Disclosed the number of naturalized US citizens from Azerbaijan for past 13 years

    The Azerbaijanis mostly live in California© Report

    Baku. 15 December. REPORT.AZ/ 11,882 Azerbaijanis became US citizens by naturalization between 2003 to 2016. 

    Report informs, 4,959 of them are male, 6916 are female. The gender of seven people was indicated in the report as unknown. According to report, the mostly settled state by Azerbaijanis in USA is California.

    According to report of the US Department of Homeland Security, 3954 Azerbaijanis indicated California as a location of permanent residence while applying for US citizenship between 2003-2016. New York ranks the second place (3331) and Missouri third (1762).

    Vusal Azizov 

