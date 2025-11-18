Farhad Mammadov: Azerbaijan, Armenia support bilateral format in peace process

Both Azerbaijan and Armenia support a bilateral format in the peace process, Farhad Mammadov, Director of the Center for Studies of the South Caucasus (CSSC), said during a panel session of the 1st Azerbaijan-United States Think Tank Forum held in Baku, Report informs.

He noted that during his presidency, Joe Biden delegated much of the work to Antony Blinken, which did not prove effective.

"Unfortunately, this process led to further damage in relations. One of Blinken's main mistakes was his position on the Lachin route, which violated Azerbaijan's legitimate rights," Mammadov said.

The CSSC chief also touched upon the withdrawal of Russian peacekeeping forces from Karabakh: "Their early departure from Azerbaijani territory demonstrated that Azerbaijan does not need a third party."

Mammadov further emphasized that regional communication issues are currently being addressed: "Both Azerbaijan and Armenia support a bilateral format in the peace process."