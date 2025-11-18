Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games COP30 think tanks Azerbaijan-US
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games COP30 think tanks Azerbaijan-US

    Farhad Mammadov: Azerbaijan, Armenia support bilateral format in peace process

    Foreign policy
    • 18 November, 2025
    • 11:12
    Farhad Mammadov: Azerbaijan, Armenia support bilateral format in peace process

    Both Azerbaijan and Armenia support a bilateral format in the peace process, Farhad Mammadov, Director of the Center for Studies of the South Caucasus (CSSC), said during a panel session of the 1st Azerbaijan-United States Think Tank Forum held in Baku, Report informs.

    He noted that during his presidency, Joe Biden delegated much of the work to Antony Blinken, which did not prove effective.

    "Unfortunately, this process led to further damage in relations. One of Blinken's main mistakes was his position on the Lachin route, which violated Azerbaijan's legitimate rights," Mammadov said.

    The CSSC chief also touched upon the withdrawal of Russian peacekeeping forces from Karabakh: "Their early departure from Azerbaijani territory demonstrated that Azerbaijan does not need a third party."

    Mammadov further emphasized that regional communication issues are currently being addressed: "Both Azerbaijan and Armenia support a bilateral format in the peace process."

    Azerbaijan-US think tanks Farhad Mammadov Armenia Azerbaijan peace process bilateral format
    Fərhad Məmmədov: Azərbaycan və Ermənistan sülh prosesində ikitərəfli formatı dəstəkləyirlər
    Фархад Мамедов: Баку и Ереван - оба поддерживают двусторонний формат мирного процесса

    Latest News

    11:21

    Expert: US to secure its place in South Caucasus through TRIPP project

    Foreign policy
    11:16

    MP: Azerbaijan sees new opportunities amid growing US interest in region

    Foreign policy
    11:14

    Azerbaijan's national time standard recognized internationally

    Business
    11:12

    Farhad Mammadov: Azerbaijan, Armenia support bilateral format in peace process

    Foreign policy
    10:57
    Photo

    Azerbaijani delegation participates in OSCE PA autumn session in Istanbul

    Foreign policy
    10:57
    Photo

    Archaeological site in Azerbaijan's Shaki may receive official museum status

    Art
    10:56

    Kamran Bokhari: TRIPP significantly enhancing Azerbaijan's geopolitical importance

    Foreign policy
    10:45

    Price of Brent crude oil falls to $63.77 per barrel

    Energy
    10:39

    Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry congratulates Oman and Latvia

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed