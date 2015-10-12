Deputy PM: Azerbaijan is a strategic partner of Georgia

Baku. 12 October. REPORT.AZ/ "The commercial market was regulated and any company is able to buy natural gas at a favorable price for itself."

Report informs referring to the Georgian media, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Energy of Georgia, Kakha Kaladze told reporters.

Commenting on the negotiations with "Gazprom" on the purchase of gas for Georgia and competition of countries in this area, Kakha Kaladze stated that it is inappropriate to talk on this issue, because Azerbaijan is a strategic partner of Georgia.

"It's only a commercial gas. You know, the commercial market was regulated and any company is able to buy natural gas at favorable price for itself in Azerbaijan, Russia, Iran, Turkey and Armenia. It was not not limited, is not limited and will not be limited further" - said K.Kaladze.

Deputy Prime Minister stated that, he did not know whether the issue of buying gas from Azerbaijan during the meeting of Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili with President Ilham Aliyev in Baku last week was discussed, because he was not in the delegation.